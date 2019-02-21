Nellie McKay Performs The Big Molinksy: Considering Joan Rivers

Nellie McKay exploded onto the music scene in 2004 with her eclectic showstopper, “Get Away from Me,” that upended the norms of piano-backed jazz with a seamless merger of musical erudition and thematic irreverence. In her newest one-woman show “The Big Molinsky: Considering Joan Rivers”, McKay delivers a performance for the ages as the talented and treasured Joan Rivers by imploring anecdotes drawn from Rivers' first autobiography. With a voice that can be boisterous and bold or soft and breathy, McKay harnesses the agility of a superstar athlete from the piano bench.