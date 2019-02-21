Nellie McKay Performs The Big Molinksy: Considering Joan Rivers

Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center 4126 Executive Drive, San Diego, California 92037

Nellie McKay exploded onto the music scene in 2004 with her eclectic showstopper, “Get Away from Me,” that upended the norms of piano-backed jazz with a seamless merger of musical erudition and thematic irreverence. In her newest one-woman show “The Big Molinsky: Considering Joan Rivers”, McKay delivers a performance for the ages as the talented and treasured Joan Rivers by imploring anecdotes drawn from Rivers' first autobiography. With a voice that can be boisterous and bold or soft and breathy, McKay harnesses the agility of a superstar athlete from the piano bench.

Del Mar, La Jolla, San Diego
