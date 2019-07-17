Nerdvania @ Atomic SDCC Offsite Pop Up Shop

Nerdvania.net will be back at Atomic in the Gaslamp this year during San Diego Comic Con. Just a 10 minute walk from the San Diego Convention Center and located in the heart of the historic San Diego Gaslamp.

Revolution Gaming will be on site with us as well with even more comic books, action figures, and collectibles.

Shop for Funko Pop, vinyl toys, Star Wars, autographed comic books, and more!

First 20 customers Wed-Sat will receive a free tote bag with nerdy goodies in them! (free with purchase)

Revolution Gaming will be having an Instant Win game where you can win big prizes for a low price. Eveyone is a winner!

We will also be having a raffle for a 24k Gold Funko Pop Batman!! Just $1 a ticket! You can buy them during Comic Con at the pop up shop or at nerdvania.net now and get a discount on multiple tickets. Raffle will be held after SDCC using a name drawing app. Prize will be shipped to winner. $1 for single raffle tickets. $10 for 15! 40 for $20! Discount will be lowered during SDCC.

Visit: http://bit.ly/24kGoldFunkoBatmanRaffle or nerdvania.net

The pop up shop is open to everyone. That means SDCC badge holders and non badge holders.

All ages are welcome until 9pm.

This is a free event and does not require a ticket.

Come in and shop at the Nerdvania pop up shop (located on the 2rd floor in the Tiki Room) then enjoy a nice cold drink with some tasty tacos at Michos (located on the 1st floor). There are two entrances when you walk up to the Atomic. If you are facing the doors, we are the door to your left.

Feel like staying out late? Michos is open til 9pm Mon-Fri. Atomic is open till last call 7 days a week and has an assortment of great beers and cocktails.

Nerdvania.net is also taking orders for San Diego Comic Con exclusives at this time. Order your SDCC exclusive early before slots fill up!

Opens:

Wed. 2pm

Thur. 2pm

Fri. 2pm

Sat. 2pm

Sun. TBD

​

We will be open til venue closing time.

Follow @nerdvania on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter for updates.

Please note, the venue may also be hosting other events at certain times during SDCC. Please be courtious to our host and and their patrons. Thank you.

Nerdvania is a supporter of Pops! For Patients and The Wayne Foundation. Please visit their websites and learn how you can help.

FAQs

Are there ID or minimum age requirements to enter the event?

No. Not until after 9pm. At that time the venue becomes 21 and up. If you are under 21 and already in the shop at that time, we will not make you leave or rush you out.

Do I need my ticket to enter?

No. You do not need a ticket to get in.

Do I need to make a purchase to receive a goodie bag?

Yes. We will be handing out other random swag during the event at random times. If you come in and we do not have anything at the moment remember to come back later because we will be giving swag out randomly all weekend.