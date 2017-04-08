Sandy Wexler’s Here Comes The Funny Tour

The Events Center at Harrah's Resort Southern California 777 Harrah's Rincon Way, Valley Center, California 92082

Adam Sandler and other comedic geniuses – David Spade, Nick Swardson and Rob Schneider – will be performing live at Harrah’s Resort Southern California as part of the Sandy Wexler's Here Comes The Funny Tour, presented by Netflix. Tickets start at $125 and guests who want to spend the night can book a package, complete with tickets to the show and a room of the guests’ choice (based on availability) for $560. Must be 21+ to attend

Valley Center, Vista

