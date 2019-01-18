New Art Exhibition! Future Tense - Jan 18, 2019

“Future Tense”

For Immediate Release:

(La Jolla, CA) La Playa Gallery presents “Future Tense,” an art exhibition that boldly predicts the future is flooded with fun!

Local painter, Dennis Palmer, has selected for the event a glorious collection of alter-world paintings afloat in color, chaos and harmony. Glass master, Michael Panetta, will be displaying an assemblage of gleaming glass baubles that compliment any setting.

Mr. Palmer and Mr. Panetta will be available to answer questions at a free-to-the-public wine and cheese reception held in their honor: Friday, January 18, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. For more information, please visit www.laplayagallery.com or call (858) 454-6903.

“Future Tense” exhibition will run through March 1, 2019. La Playa Gallery is open, Monday – Friday, 10:00 am - 4:00 pm. The gallery is located at 2226 Avenida De La Playa, La Jolla, CA.

ABOUT LA PLAYA GALLERY

La Playa Gallery offers the public a unique collection of fine paintings, jewelry and sculptures. The gallery takes pride in offering its patrons and the public an exciting selection of high-quality themed shows throughout the year.