“Remembering the Promenade”

For Immediate Release:

(La Jolla, CA) La Playa Gallery is proud to showcase the renowned works of painter Ryan Tannascoli, Friday evening, March 15, 2019 from 5:00 - 8:00 pm. Join us for the opening as we offer a free wine and cheese reception to introduce this important solo show entitled, “Remembering the Promenade.”

Ryan’s unique vision recaptures the importance of the shopping mall in its heady heyday, a time before online shopping and the disintermediation of the promenade, a time when glass, mannequins and the glamour of the past delineated culture.

Mark your calendar now. La Playa Gallery is located at 2226 Avenida De La Playa, La Jolla, CA, in the heart of La Jolla Shores. “Remembering the Promenade” exhibit runs through April 12, 2019. Gallery hours are Monday – Friday, 10:00 am - 4:00 pm. For more information, or an individual appointment please visit www.laplayagallery.com or call (858) 454-6903.

ABOUT LA PLAYA GALLERY

La Playa Gallery offers the public a unique collection of important artistic works including fine paintings, jewelry and sculptures. The gallery takes pride in offering its patrons and the public a variety of themed shows throughout the year.