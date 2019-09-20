“Space & Surface: an Exploration in Art”

(La Jolla, CA) La Playa Gallery is pleased to present, the grand opening of “Space & Surface: an Exploration in Art,” September 20, 2019 from 5-8 pm. Join select artists, Tracy Black and Greg Schaefer, as they cede to patrons the wondrous ideas of science and art, a fusion of surface, space, culture and time.

A free wine, cheese and craft beer reception will be held opening night. Join the community as beer from the gallery’s free honorary mixer is derived from local sponsor and craft brewery, Latitude 33. La Playa Gallery and Latitude 33 Brewery - fusing math, craft, science & artistry.

The exhibit, “Space & Surface: an Exploration in Art” runs through November 1, 2019. La Playa Gallery is open, Monday – Friday, 10:00 am - 4:00 pm. The gallery is located at 2226 Avenida De La Playa, La Jolla, CA. For more information, or to order art directly from La Playa Gallery please visit www.laplayagallery.com or call (858) 454-6903.

ABOUT LA PLAYA GALLERY

La Playa Gallery offers the public a unique collection of fine paintings, jewelry and sculptures. The gallery takes pride in offering its patrons and the public an exciting selection of high-quality themed shows throughout the year.