New Art Exhibition "The Quest for Rhythm"

“The Quest for Rhythm”

(La Jolla, CA) “The Quest for Rhythm,” an exciting new art exhibition exploring the rhythmic relationship between metal, paint and music, opens Friday, October 12, 2018 at La Playa Gallery in La Jolla Shores. Join us for a wine and cheese reception from 5:00 – 8:00 pm as La Playa Gallery honors the inspired works of Becky Guttin, Michael Carini and Molly Larson Cook.

This exhibition will run through November 23, 2018. La Playa Gallery is open, Monday – Friday, 10:00 am - 4:00 pm. The gallery is located at 2226 Avenida De La Playa, La Jolla, CA. For more information, or an individual appointment please visit www.laplayagallery.com or call (858) 454-6903.

