Fabricating a Dream
La Playa Gallery 2226 Avenida de la Playa, La Jolla, California 92037
La Playa Gallery is pleased to announce, “Fabricating a Dream,” a new exhibition showcasing a bright collection of impressionistic works expressed through a unique set of ceramics, mixed media, sculptures and original paintings. A wine and cheese reception will introduce our featured San Diego artists: Cheryl Tall, Cathy Carey and Jason Humphrey. Treat yourself and a loved one to this inspiring collection of fine art.
The grand opening of this exhibition will be held Friday evening, March 24, 2017 from 5:00 – 8:00 pm. La Playa Gallery is located in the heart of the Merchant District of La Jolla Shores. The exhibition runs through May 5, 2017. The gallery is open Monday – Friday, 10:00 am - 5:00 pm. For additional information, please visit www.laplayagallery.com or call (858) 454-6903.
ABOUT LA PLAYA GALLERY
La Playa Gallery sits in the heart of La Jolla Shores offering local residents, visitors and tourists a warm collection of jewelry, ceramics, sculptures and paintings. The gallery provides the public with a unique set of thematic exhibitions each year. La Playa Gallery takes pride in offering its patrons a unique and individual experience while featuring local artists, bringing a variety of art that may not be seen at other galleries.
