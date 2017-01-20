New Dawn Fades

Park & Rec 4612 Park Blvd., Beal Ranch, California 92116

An Inauguration Day protest/benefit event featuring music and art by various local musicians and artists, including Andres Murillo, Veeej, Rossi Rock and more. Organized by San Diego-based events group, The Travelers Club, New Dawn Fades offers an escape from the day's events through music, art and drinks, with proceeds of the bar being donated to the San Diego ACLU.

Park & Rec 4612 Park Blvd., Beal Ranch, California 92116

University Heights

619-755-6355

