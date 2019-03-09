New Friends, New Connections - Singles Mixer

to Google Calendar - New Friends, New Connections - Singles Mixer - 2019-03-09 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - New Friends, New Connections - Singles Mixer - 2019-03-09 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - New Friends, New Connections - Singles Mixer - 2019-03-09 19:00:00 iCalendar - New Friends, New Connections - Singles Mixer - 2019-03-09 19:00:00

Moxy 831 Sixth Ave, San Diego, California 92101

On agenda for this Saturday's get together: bar games, dj and happy hour drinks/apps menu!

Do you agree life is best lived having fun with friends? Then our Mixer Meetup is just a ticket for you! 👍

Whether you are new in town, local, or just wanting to expand your friend circle, join us for great conversations, genuine connections, and fun vibes!

This is a great opportunity to meet new people in a friendly environment. So, clear your schedule and join our fun group.

Two age groups: 20s-30s and 40+

What to expect

- Meet single professionals just like yourself

- Personal introductions by the host

- Get one ticket and attend upcoming events for free

Info

Moxy 831 Sixth Ave, San Diego, California 92101 View Map
Downtown
619-577-4434
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - New Friends, New Connections - Singles Mixer - 2019-03-09 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - New Friends, New Connections - Singles Mixer - 2019-03-09 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - New Friends, New Connections - Singles Mixer - 2019-03-09 19:00:00 iCalendar - New Friends, New Connections - Singles Mixer - 2019-03-09 19:00:00