New Gallery Opens with Mesa College Alumni Exhibit
Mesa College Art Gallery 7250 Mesa College Drive, San Diego, California 92111
A new gallery and Fine Arts Building opens at Mesa College. The inaugural exhibition "Looking Forward, Looking Back", features artwork by 47 alumni in a variety of media. Join us for this reunion and reception. Some of the artists included: Andrew Alcasid, Kim Garcia, Anna Stump, Grace-Gray Adams, Elizabeth Stinger, Nuvia Crisol Guerra, Akiko Mims, Michael Field, Eleanor Greer.
Info
Mesa College Art Gallery 7250 Mesa College Drive, San Diego, California 92111 View Map
Art
Clairemont, Kearny Mesa