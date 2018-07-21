The New Narrative presents: Love, Sex, and Relationships

For our next live social event the New Narrative explores the theme of Love, Sex, and Relationships.

Of all the things in the world that can bring us joy and happiness, it’s the feeling of falling in love and the quality of the relationships around us that can have the most positive effect. We relish the opportunity to talk about relationships but it only happens in certain company. Many of us still remain fearful and even ignorant of how to cultivate positive relationships in our lives, how to address our own insecurities, and how to show others we care.

What do we want our relationships to look like in the new narrative? How have love, sex, and relationships been changing in our society? What will it take to get us past our social mores, hang ups, and insecurities around love, sex, and relationships so everybody can feel safe and learn how to openly and respectfully express their feelings for others?

The next event of the New Narrative invites speakers from the arts, academia, activist, science, spirituality, business and neighborhood communities to share their stories, insights and experiences on the theme of Love, Sex, and Relationships.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. The talks will begin at 7:30 p.m. Food and drink will be available for purchase.