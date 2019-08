The KatieCat & Cain Jazz Trio

Enjoy an evening of melodic, cool, swinging jazz, Bossa Novas, and Blues! Featuring KatieCat on vocals, John Cain on piano/vocals, Grant Clarkson on bass and Marly Waak on drums! Their new CD, "Live From Level Five,” was just released and will be available for sale. Beverages available for sale.

Sat, Aug 31, 7-9:30pm. $15/person. Free valet parking.