Community Event with NASCAR Champion Joey Logano

The recently opened Planet Fitness location in Temecula would like to invite the local community to experience the new Judgement Free Zone® and have the chance to meet NASCAR Champion Joey Logano. Local residents are encouraged to stop by the new fitness facility from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. to meet Logano as he signs autographs and takes photos with visitors, who will have the opportunity to enter for a chance to win a NASCAR VIP Experience prize pack.

In celebration of Logano’s upcoming race at the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Auto Club 400 at the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana on Sunday, March 17, one lucky visitor* will have the chance to win:

Two (2) all access pit passes

Guided pre-race pit access, tour of garage and team hauler

Gift bags including Joey Logano merchandise for each guest

A 15-minute meet and greet with Joey Logano prior to the race

*All attendees of the VIP Experience must be 16 years or older