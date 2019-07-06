Saturday Brunch Cruise on San Diego Bay

Start your weekend with a scenic brunch on San Diego Bay. Flagship Cruises has added Saturday brunch to its weekly lineup of dining cruises this summer. Come enjoy nine gourmet stations with free-flowing mimosas and champagne, live music, and a relaxing 2-hour tour of the bay's most picturesque sights.

Aboard Flagship’s luxury yacht, the all-you-can-eat buffet includes made-to-order omelets, Belgian waffles, carved meats, fresh seafood, street tacos, an assortment of vegetarian options, traditional breakfast favorites, bakery fresh desserts and much more. As you explore the comforts of the multi-level yacht, you’ll cruise under the Coronado Bridge and past 25 miles of waterfront coastline. Great for anniversaries, showers, parties and celebrations of all kinds.