New Solo Art Exhibition - Krista Schumacher

“Alla Prima”

For Immediate Release:

(La Jolla, CA) Note to art lovers everywhere: Krista Schumacher, a young palette-knife painter from La Jolla Shores is taking San Diego by storm. Share in the excitement as La Playa Gallery introduces Mrs. Schumacher’s wet-on-wet, aka, alla prima, painting style to your world. The public is invited to the opening of “Alla Prima,” Friday, June 28, 2019.

A reception will be held from 5-8 pm opening night. Enjoy wine and cheese. Meet the artist. Marvel in the painting technique of Krista’s palette-knife abstract landscapes.

La Playa Gallery is located at 2226 Avenida De La Playa, La Jolla, CA, in the heart of La Jolla Shores. The Schumacher exhibition will run through July 26, 2019. La Playa Gallery’s business hours are, Monday – Friday, 10:00 am - 4:00 pm. For more information, or for a private showing by appointment, please visit www.laplayagallery.com or call (858) 454-6903.

ABOUT LA PLAYA GALLERY

La Playa Gallery is proud to offer to the public a unique collection of important local artists throughout the year. Local delivery and hangings are free.