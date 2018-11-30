New Solo Exhibition with Kay Kaplan

“A Wondrous Perspective”

For Immediate Release:

(La Jolla, CA) On November 30th, La Playa Gallery offers a new selection of glowing paintings by local and popular artist, Kay Kaplan, in a solo exhibition entitled “A Wondrous Perspective.”

The growing reputation of Kay Kaplan’s works originate from her use of oils, her stylistic confidence and the optimism with which she portrays San Diego landscapes and still lifes. The vivid way in which she evokes the human capacity to consider happiness is unique. When you question the day, a painting by Kay Kaplan offers a wondrous and healing perspective.

Join us Friday, Nov 30th from 5-8 pm at La Playa Gallery in La Jolla Shores, for a wine and cheese reception in honor of Kay Kaplan’s solo show. La Playa Gallery is located at 2226 Avenida De La Playa, La Jolla, CA, in the heart of La Jolla Shores. “A Wondrous Perspective” exhibit runs from November 30, 2018 through January 4, 2019. Gallery hours are Monday – Friday, 10:00 am - 4:00 pm. For more information, or an individual appointment please visit www.laplayagallery.com or call (858) 454-6903.

ABOUT LA PLAYA GALLERY

La Playa Gallery offers the public a unique collection of artistic works including fine paintings, jewelry and sculptured works. The gallery takes pride in offering its patrons and the public an exciting variety of themed shows throughout the year.