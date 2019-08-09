“ESSENTIAL COLOR: and Other Dreams of Life”

For Immediate Release:

(La Jolla, CA) On August 9th, La Playa Gallery offers a new selection of dazzling paintings by local and popular artist, Cathy Carey, in a solo exhibition entitled “ESSENTIAL COLOR: and Other Dreams of Life.”

Cathy Carey’s view of the world is captured in a bright, joyful and creative style. Her sweeping lines and loose brush strokes evoke freedom and exuberance. Carey is not afraid of color. She embraces the Southern California landscape with bold confidence.

Join us Friday, August 9, 2019 from 5-8 pm at La Playa Gallery in La Jolla Shores, for a wine and cheese reception in honor of Cathy Carey’s solo show. La Playa Gallery is located at 2226 Avenida De La Playa, La Jolla, CA 92037, in the heart of La Jolla Shores. “ESSENTIAL COLOR: and Other Dreams of Life” exhibit runs through September 6, 2019. Gallery hours are Monday – Friday, 10:00 am - 4:00 pm. For more information, or an individual appointment please visit www.laplayagallery.com or call (858) 454-6903.

ABOUT LA PLAYA GALLERY

La Playa Gallery offers the public a unique collection of artistic works including fine paintings, jewelry and sculptured works. The gallery takes pride in offering its patrons and the public an exciting variety of themed shows throughout the year.