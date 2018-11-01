New Voices: Student Reading

In this crowd-pleasing final event of the 2018 Fall Readings Series, the semester’s most talented students from Grossmont College's Creative Writing Program courses perform their original works of poetry, fiction, non-fiction, drama, and other unique forms of literary and spoken word art. Invited exclusively by this semester’s instructors of creative writing classes and workshops. Refreshments and printed program copies will be available to all attendees. Event location: Building 60 (Griffin Gate, adjacent to Griffin Center). Look for a "Special Event" sign out front. Contact for more info: karl.sherlock@gcccd.edu.