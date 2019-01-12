New Year, Healthy You Cooking Class

Join us for a fun, informative, and hands-on cooking class in our beautiful Gardens.

Start the year off right by making health a priority!

At this class you will:

Harvest produce from the garden

Prepare delicious, healthy recipes to start the year off right

Enjoy a delectable meal

Take home some bounty from the garden

Date: Saturday, January 12, 2019

Class time:

11 AM - 2 PM

Cost: $45/person OR

$40/person if you register for three or more.