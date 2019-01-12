New Year, Healthy You Cooking Class
Olivewood Gardens and Learning Center 2525 N Ave, San Diego, California 91950
Join us for a fun, informative, and hands-on cooking class in our beautiful Gardens.
Start the year off right by making health a priority!
At this class you will:
Harvest produce from the garden
Prepare delicious, healthy recipes to start the year off right
Enjoy a delectable meal
Take home some bounty from the garden
Date: Saturday, January 12, 2019
Class time:
11 AM - 2 PM
Cost: $45/person OR
$40/person if you register for three or more.
