New Year's Day Brunch

Herringbone La Jolla 7837 Herschel Ave. , La Jolla, California 92037

Dip into the first day of the year with a special New Year’s Day Brunch on January 1 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Enjoy your favorite Endless Rosé served alongside new intentions and our delicious Chilaquiles!

Make your reservation today at herringboneeats.com/reservations

**Regular brunch menu pricing applies

