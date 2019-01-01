New Year's Day Brunch
Herringbone La Jolla 7837 Herschel Ave. , La Jolla, California 92037
Dip into the first day of the year with a special New Year’s Day Brunch on January 1 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Enjoy your favorite Endless Rosé served alongside new intentions and our delicious Chilaquiles!
Make your reservation today at herringboneeats.com/reservations
**Regular brunch menu pricing applies
