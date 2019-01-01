New Year’s Day Brunch Cruise
Hornblower Cruises & Events 1800 North Harbor Dr., San Diego, California 92101
Spend the first day of 2019 on a yacht! Toast to the New Year with a scrumptious buffet brunch topped off with bottomless bubbly and spectacular views of San Diego Bay.
Tuesday January 1, 2019
Departs from Pier 1, Hornblower Landing, 1800 N. Harbor Dr.
BOARDS: 11:30 AM, CRUISES: 12:00 PM-2:00 PM
PRICE: $69.00 per person* (*Tax, service charge, and landing fee additional)
WHAT YOU GET
• 2-hour Cruise Aboard a Yacht on San Diego Bay
• Full Brunch Buffet Featuring Seasonal Dishes
• Decadent Dessert Buffet
• Bottomless Champagne, Mimosas, and Sparkling Cider
• FREE Wi-fi. Post Your Pics While you Cruise!