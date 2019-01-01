New Year’s Day Brunch Cruise

Spend the first day of 2019 on a yacht! Toast to the New Year with a scrumptious buffet brunch topped off with bottomless bubbly and spectacular views of San Diego Bay.

Tuesday January 1, 2019

Departs from Pier 1, Hornblower Landing, 1800 N. Harbor Dr.

BOARDS: 11:30 AM, CRUISES: 12:00 PM-2:00 PM

PRICE: $69.00 per person* (*Tax, service charge, and landing fee additional)

WHAT YOU GET

• 2-hour Cruise Aboard a Yacht on San Diego Bay

• Full Brunch Buffet Featuring Seasonal Dishes

• Decadent Dessert Buffet

• Bottomless Champagne, Mimosas, and Sparkling Cider

• FREE Wi-fi. Post Your Pics While you Cruise!