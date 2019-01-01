New Year's Day Brunch at The Del

Hotel Del Coronado 1500 Orange Ave., Coronado, California 92118

Keep the party going on January 1 with The Del’s annual New Year’s Day champagne brunch! You’ll enjoy a lavish brunch in the Crown Room featuring a chilled seafood bar, regionally inspired dishes, international cuisine and carving stations. Guests also enjoy a gourmet Bloody Mary bar, made-to-order mimosas, and a spectacular candy and dessert bar. See what makes brunch at The Del legendary.

Pricing

Adults: $140

Children (6-10): $50

Children (under 5): complimentary

Hotel Del Coronado 1500 Orange Ave., Coronado, California 92118
