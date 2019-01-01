New Year's Day Brunch with Flagship Cruises

Gather friends and family and keep the celebration going aboard our luxury yacht for a mouthwatering New Year’s Day Brunch cruise. Sip mimosas, delight in our award-winning buffet, and live musical entertainment as you take in the stunning harbor views! Omelet and carving stations, fresh seafood, and a wide assortment of pastries are just some of the delicacies you will enjoy. Celebrate the first of the year in style. New Year's Day is Tuesday, January 1, 2019. Reserve now!