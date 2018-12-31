2019 is on the horizon and we have a New Year’s Eve celebration tailor-made for you!

On December 31, 2018, join us for a night under the twinkling lights of our 100-year-old olive trees, delectable dishes and a champagne toast at the ring of midnight. For $95 per person, you and your favs will dip into a delicious 4-course dinner as you count down the minutes to 2019!

Savor dishes like a Beef Tartare with a cured egg yolk and Scallops with Bloomsdale spinach, carrot puree, and roasted delicata squash! View the full menu today and make your reservation at herringboneeats.com/reservations.

NEW YEAR’S EVE 2019

Monday, December 31, 2018 ~ $95/Person

FIRST COURSE – CHOICE OF

Yellowtail Crudo - smoked tomato coulis, crispy tapioca

Beef Tartare - cured egg yolk, cornichon, winter truffle dijon, sourdough crostini (+5)

Farmers Market Ribbons - kiwi and lime aguachile

SECOND COURSE – CHOICE OF

Maine Lobster Paella Arancini - chorizo, persimmon chutney, smoked paprika (+5)

Baja Stone Crab - crispy rice, Chinese sausage, ginger, cilantro, chilies, peanuts

Little Neck Clam Chowder - smoked applewood bacon, marbled potatoes

THIRD COURSE – CHOICE OF

Pan Seared Swordfish - asparagus, baby leeks, herby breadcrumbs, sungold tomato bacon sauce

Day Boat Scallops - bloomsdale spinach, carrot puree, roasted delicata squash, fennel, citrus salad

Grilled Beef Filet - baby heirloom carrots, truffle bone marrow butter, burnt sage chimichurri (+10)

Mary’s Free-Range Chicken Breast - country stuffing, braised escarole, cara cara oranges, chicken jus

Roasted Hubbard Squash Farrotto - heirloom baby beets, pea tendril, ricotta salata

DESSERT – CHOICE OF

Champagne Cake - strawberry caviar, butter crème, blueberry pate de fruit

Burnt Caramel Gianduja Tart - pomegranate arils, hazelnut tuile, Tahitian vanilla mascarpone mousse

Cheeseboard (+5)