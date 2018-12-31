New Year's Eve 4-Course Dinner at George's

Join us on Monday, December 31 for a special 4-course dinner for $95 or $125/person at George's California Modern. Enjoy a variety of starters, entrees and desserts to choose from including beef tartare and local stone crab congee to Maine lobster, red wine braised beef cheeks and jidori chicken. As always, vegetarian and vegan options happily prepared upon request.

Level2 and Ocean Terrace will also be open for New Year's Eve serving regular menus.

FOR RESERVATIONS: Call Kristine (858) 454-4244