New Year's Eve Celebration at Rendezvous

Experience the essence of France while counting down the last few hours of 2018 in the lively Gaslamp Quarter. Be one of the first to partake in Rendezvous' 1st New Year’s Eve Soiree and enjoy a year-end blowout complete with live music, specialty beverages, and guaranteed good times. To make a full evening out of it, the Grant Grill will be offering a discounted pre-celebration dinner for all Rendezvous party goers.