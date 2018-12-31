New Year's Eve Cruise and Stay on Mission Bay
Bahia Resort Hotel 998 W. Mission Bay Drive, San Diego, California 92109
Ring in 2019 while cruising Mission Bay aboard the legendary Bahia Belle. The Bahia’s New Year’s Eve Package includes overnight accommodations for two at the beautiful hotel and a cruise featuring:
• Appetizer Buffet
• Live DJ
• Party Favors
• Complimentary Midnight Champagne Toast
• Cash Bar
December 31, 2018 | 9:00 p.m. - 12:30 a.m.
$249 for two people
Mission Beach, Pacific Beach