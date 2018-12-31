New Year’s Eve Dinner Cruise with Flagship Cruises

It's been a good year and now it's time to celebrate. Don’t miss out on the finest New Year’s Eve party on the waters of San Diego Bay. Surround yourself with your favorite friends and family and come aboard on Monday, December 31, 2018, for an exquisite menu and breathtaking views of the San Diego skyline. Dance into the new year with live music. This cruise is for 21+ adults only and sells out every year. Reserve your spot now!