New Year’s Eve Dinner at Maestoso

Contemporary Italian restaurant Maestoso, praised by the likes of San Diego Magazine and the San Diego Union-Tribune as one of this year’s top restaurant openings, will celebrate its first New Year’s Eve in San Diego with two prix fixe dinner options: a three-course meal served to guests arriving between 5 and 8:30 p.m. and a five-course dinner served beginning at 8:30 p.m. through midnight (last seating at 9:30 p.m.). Wine pairings are optional for an additional $25 before 5 p.m. and $35 after 8:30 p.m.

Highly acclaimed Chef Marco Maestoso’s special menus will purposefully incorporate lentils, traditionally eaten in Italy during the holidays to bring good luck in the New Year. Maestoso’s Lemon Polenta with Lentils and Vegetable Cotechino will include polenta spiced with lemon powder from the Amalfi coast, a house made “sausage” of seasonal vegetables smoked in bay leaves, and tomato stewed lentils.

Dinner will close with Pandoramisu, a modified version of Pandoro. Originally from Verona, Pandora is a golden-colored sweet cake popular during Christmas and the New Year and traditionally star-shaped and dusted with powdered sugar. Chef Marco Maestoso will add his twist on the classic holiday dessert via Pandoramisu, a creative combination of Pandoro and tiramisu.

At midnight, Maestoso will offer a complimentary Prosecco toast to all guests 21+ in celebration of the New Year!

Vegetarian requests and food allergies will be accommodated.

To make reservations: Reservations during seating times listed below are highly encouraged and available by calling (619) 642-0777 or emailing hello@maestoso.com.

- 5:00 to 8:30PM: $55 per person (three-course dinner), optional $25 wine pairing

- 8:30PM to midnight: $85 per person (five course dinner), optional $35 wine pairing

About Maestoso: Opened in March 2018 in The Hub Hillcrest Market, Maestoso is a contemporary Italian dining concept catering to modern foodies who value quality cuisine, adventurous dining and a buzzing social scene. Led by Chef Marco Maestoso, trendy Maestoso’s chef-to-table menu centers around fresh pasta crafted in an open kitchen within guests’ view; pinsa, the ancient Roman forerunner of pizza; and Chef Marco’s novel passaggi concept, an Italian take on dim sum carts. Maestoso is located at 1040 University Avenue, San Diego, CA 92103. Visit www.maestoso.com and socialize on Instagram at @Maestoso.