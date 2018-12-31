New Year’s Eve Dinner Party
Searsucker 611 Fifth Ave., San Diego, California 92101
Ring in the New Year at Sear with, dare we say, the *best* prix-fixe dinner in the Gaslamp, complimentary champagne toast and a dance party with DJ through the night!
Executive Chef Chris Gerwig is preparing a special 4-course menu of divine dishes to make our last supper of 2018 the best one yet.
Call (619) 233-7327 or click to reserve your seat to the celebration! http://searsucker.com/san-diego-reservations/
************************************
4 Course // $95 Per Person
AMUSE
baja oyster mignonette, caviar
COLD (CHOICE OF):
heirloom baby beet and burrata / wild arugula, focaccia bread crumbs
hamachi tiradito / eche de tigre, avocado
beef carpaccio / watercress, crispy capers, radish
HOT (CHOICE OF):
savory french toast / roasted wild mushrooms, whipped goat cheese, truffle butter sauce
maine lobster bisque / cream, tomato
grilled spanish octopus / hummus, chorizo oil, fennel citrus salad
MAIN (CHOICE OF):
vegetarian lasagna / wild mushrooms, roasted delicata squash, bechamel, parmesan cheese
grilled branzino / salsa verde, cucumber, citrus sumac salad
diver scallops roasted cauliflower puree, lardons, king trumpet mushrooms
roasted mary’s free-range chicken / creamy polenta, roasted winter root vegetables
grilled dry-aged new york strip / bacon mashed potatoes, rainbow swiss chard, pickled mustard seeds
& SOMETHIN’ SWEET (CHOICE OF):
chocolate tart / chocolate almond cake, peanut butter rice krispies,
peanut butter ice cream
red wine poached pear / chantilly cream, caramel tuile
cheese plate / marin brie petite creme, lamb chopper, honeycomb
**Price includes 4-course prix-fixe dinner and complimentary bubbles toast at midnight