New Year’s Eve Dinner Party

Ring in the New Year at Sear with, dare we say, the *best* prix-fixe dinner in the Gaslamp, complimentary champagne toast and a dance party with DJ through the night!

Executive Chef Chris Gerwig is preparing a special 4-course menu of divine dishes to make our last supper of 2018 the best one yet.

Call (619) 233-7327 or click to reserve your seat to the celebration! http://searsucker.com/san-diego-reservations/

************************************

4 Course // $95 Per Person

AMUSE

baja oyster mignonette, caviar

COLD (CHOICE OF):

heirloom baby beet and burrata / wild arugula, focaccia bread crumbs

hamachi tiradito / eche de tigre, avocado

beef carpaccio / watercress, crispy capers, radish

HOT (CHOICE OF):

savory french toast / roasted wild mushrooms, whipped goat cheese, truffle butter sauce

maine lobster bisque / cream, tomato

grilled spanish octopus / hummus, chorizo oil, fennel citrus salad

MAIN (CHOICE OF):

vegetarian lasagna / wild mushrooms, roasted delicata squash, bechamel, parmesan cheese

grilled branzino / salsa verde, cucumber, citrus sumac salad

diver scallops roasted cauliflower puree, lardons, king trumpet mushrooms

roasted mary’s free-range chicken / creamy polenta, roasted winter root vegetables

grilled dry-aged new york strip / bacon mashed potatoes, rainbow swiss chard, pickled mustard seeds

& SOMETHIN’ SWEET (CHOICE OF):

chocolate tart / chocolate almond cake, peanut butter rice krispies,

peanut butter ice cream

red wine poached pear / chantilly cream, caramel tuile

cheese plate / marin brie petite creme, lamb chopper, honeycomb

**Price includes 4-course prix-fixe dinner and complimentary bubbles toast at midnight