New Year’s Eve Dinner with Veuve Clicquot
Searsucker Del Mar 12995 El Camino Real #21, San Diego, California 92130
Ring in the New Year at Sear with an epic meal and your favorite bubbly.
Make your last supper of 2018 the best one yet with a specially-prepared 4-course menu from Executive Chef Cesar Oceguera. After you dine, stay and dance into 2019 with late night music and a complimentary Veuve Cilcquot toast when the clock strikes 12.
Here's a sneak peek at the pre-fixe menu ($95pp):
AMUSE
kumai oyster sangria granita, apple gel
1st CHOICE OF
wild mushroom “cappuccino” // winter truffle foam, pistachio tuile
beef tartare // caper vinaigrette, cured egg yolk, spiced crostini
suntory whiskey cured blue fin tuna // shiso salad, xo consomme
2nd CHOICE OF
escarole // cherimoya custard, candied walnuts, meyer lemon vinaigrette
charred little gem // focaccia croutons, parmesan
roasted heirloom baby beets // farmer’s cheese, citrus vinaigrette
3rd CHOICE OF
tournedos rossini // grilled beef tenderloin, pan-seared foie gras, roasted delicata squash, green peppercorn sauce
liberty farms spiced duck breast // roasted parsnip purée, orange,
mustard seed gastrique
jamon serrano wrapped monkfish // liver torchon, olive oil crushed fingerling potatoes, citron sabayon
roasted mary’s free-range chicken // creamy polenta, roasted winter root vegetables
winter vegetable terrine // rutabaga, parsnip, mushroom bolognese
4th CHOICE OF
black forest cake // roasted cherries, chocolate sponge, chocolate mousse
orange semifreddo // thyme shortbread cookie, cranberry sauce
tres leches bar // whiskey chantilly, vanilla genoise
cheese plate // barely buzzed, point reyes, mobay, carrot pear preserve, honeycomb, fig anise bread
**A la carte option will also be available
**Price includes 4-course prix-fixe dinner and complimentary glass of Veuve Clicquot
Call (858) 369-5700 or click to reserve your seat to the celebration! http://searsucker.com/del-mar-reservations/