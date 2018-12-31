New Year’s Eve Dinner with Veuve Clicquot

Ring in the New Year at Sear with an epic meal and your favorite bubbly.

Make your last supper of 2018 the best one yet with a specially-prepared 4-course menu from Executive Chef Cesar Oceguera. After you dine, stay and dance into 2019 with late night music and a complimentary Veuve Cilcquot toast when the clock strikes 12.

Here's a sneak peek at the pre-fixe menu ($95pp):

AMUSE

kumai oyster sangria granita, apple gel

1st CHOICE OF

wild mushroom “cappuccino” // winter truffle foam, pistachio tuile

beef tartare // caper vinaigrette, cured egg yolk, spiced crostini

suntory whiskey cured blue fin tuna // shiso salad, xo consomme

2nd CHOICE OF

escarole // cherimoya custard, candied walnuts, meyer lemon vinaigrette

charred little gem // focaccia croutons, parmesan

roasted heirloom baby beets // farmer’s cheese, citrus vinaigrette

3rd CHOICE OF

tournedos rossini // grilled beef tenderloin, pan-seared foie gras, roasted delicata squash, green peppercorn sauce

liberty farms spiced duck breast // roasted parsnip purée, orange,

mustard seed gastrique

jamon serrano wrapped monkfish // liver torchon, olive oil crushed fingerling potatoes, citron sabayon

roasted mary’s free-range chicken // creamy polenta, roasted winter root vegetables

winter vegetable terrine // rutabaga, parsnip, mushroom bolognese

4th CHOICE OF

black forest cake // roasted cherries, chocolate sponge, chocolate mousse

orange semifreddo // thyme shortbread cookie, cranberry sauce

tres leches bar // whiskey chantilly, vanilla genoise

cheese plate // barely buzzed, point reyes, mobay, carrot pear preserve, honeycomb, fig anise bread

**A la carte option will also be available

**Price includes 4-course prix-fixe dinner and complimentary glass of Veuve Clicquot

Call (858) 369-5700 or click to reserve your seat to the celebration! http://searsucker.com/del-mar-reservations/