New Year’s Eve at Monzu Fresh Pasta

On New Year’s Eve, join cozy casual eatery Monzu Fresh Pasta in the heart of East Village for your choice of two dinner seatings offered at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. for ticket holders only. Monzu Fresh Pasta will serve a four-course menu created exclusively for New Year’s Eve and features two choices of menus: “Menu Mare” for seafood lovers and “Menu Terra” for traditionalists, the latter featuring a traditional recipe from Sardinia. Dependent on the menu ordered, which must be chosen at the time of the ticket purchase, Monzu Fresh Pasta’s New Year’s Eve dinner menu will include:

To Begin

Quiche Lorraine

Second

Winter Salad

Main

Lobster Saffron Ravioli (“Menu Mare”)

OR

Ricotta-Marjoram Ravioli in Ragù Campidanese (“Menu Terra”)

Dessert

Mandarin Sorbet

Guests (21+) will receive a complimentary Prosecco during dinner, while Italian and California wines will be available for purchase by the glass and bottle. Vegetarian requests will be accommodated. Reservations are available through Eventbrite.com or can be secured in-person at Monzu Fresh Pasta.

About Monzu Fresh Pasta: Monzu Fresh Pasta is the family-owned creation of European husband-wife team Aldo de Dominicis Rotondi and Serena Romano, who share a strong belief in the Slow Food Movement as well as the Italy and California wine industry. Having trained with Italy’s master pasta makers prior to opening Monzu Fresh Pasta in June 2018, de Dominicis Rotondi and Romano have led the kitchen in creating Monzu’s all-day menu which follows centuries-old pasta making techniques and flavors inspired by regions including Sicily, Campania, Puglia and beyond. Learn more by contacting info@monzufreshpasta.com. Visit Monzu Fresh Pasta at 455 Tenth Avenue in the heart of San Diego's East Village and online at www.monzufreshpasta.com.