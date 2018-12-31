New Year’s Eve at Rendezvous

Réveillon du Nouvel An at Rendezvous!

Experience the essence of France as you count down the last few hours of 2018 in the lively Gaslamp Quarter. Be one of the first to partake in Rendezvous 1st New Year's Eve Soiree. This year-end blowout is complete with live music, specialty beverages, and guaranteed good times.

For the ultimate New Year's Night, reserve Champagne/Punch Bowl Service including an exclusive seating area for up to 10 guests, plus your choice of Moët & Chandon Champagne or Punch Bowl, and table-side beverage service for all-night revelry. Additional libations will be flowing throughout the evening including specialty cocktails, euro-beer, and French wines. For partygoers that love to mix and mingle, General Admission is available but arrive early as seating is limited.

Cutting-edge sets by DJ Brett Bodley and a live performance by D. Wrex will keep the party moving past midnight.

Discounted pre-celebration 4-course dinner packages are available for the legendary Grant Grill and include General Admission to the celebration at Rendezvous.