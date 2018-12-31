New Year’s Eve Vintage Vegas Celebration at The Abbey on Fifth Avenue

The Abbey is Hornblower's on-land venue; it offers a rare, refined uptown option for New Year’s Eve. Originally constructed as an Episcopal church, this elegant 1910 landmark is San Diego’s only remaining Classic Revival structure. Live the extravagant style of Vintage Vegas. Inspired by the Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack, we recreate an evening of fascinating style, sparkling drinks, casino games, and opulence. This high-end cocktail party will be complete with themed music, entertainment, and classic cocktails. Get into the groove for the evening and dress up in vintage attire. Our Vintage Vegas party promises a night of seductive glamour, so leave your inhibitions at the door and give in to the extravagance of the era.

Monday, December 31, 2018

The Abbey on Fifth Ave, 2825 5th Ave.

TIME: 9:00 PM-1:00 AM

PRICE: $79–$144 per person* (*Tax and service charge additional)