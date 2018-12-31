New Year's Eve at Vistal at InterContinental San Diego

Begin 2019 from a fresh perspective with skyline and bay views at downtown San Diego’s newest waterfront restaurant, Vistal (located at the brand new InterContinental San Diego).

Toast with a champagne welcome, savor a 5- or 7-course dinner by chefs Amy DiBiase and Paul McCabe, revel with the electric violinist and Gregory Page Quartet, and start the new year in brilliant style with a sparkler countdown.

Purchase tickets now or save over $200 when you purchase the "Sparkling Start" hotel and ticket package. Packages start at $725 for two people and include: stay in a water view guestroom, (2) 7-course dinner tickets, bottle of champagne, breakfast for two, discounted amenity fee.