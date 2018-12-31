New Years Eve 2019 with Jerry Jacobs at Moonshine Beach!

Ring in the new year with Jerry Jacobs LIVE at Moonshine Beach on Monday, 12/31! Tickets available here: http://tinyurl.com/y9x7946o

Hailing from the coast of the Carolinas, Jerry Jacobs is making waves as one of Nashville's up-and-coming singer-songwriters and entertainers. Born and raised in Charleston, South Carolina, Jacobs has spent years traveing around the United States performing in front of new audiences and crafting songs that capture the American experience. Jacobs and his band perform a mix of country music, rock, pop, top 40, and 90s and are regarded as one of the most exciting and entertaining new acts out of Music City. Jacobs' all-star band features three elite musicians who have toured the country playing alongside some of today's biggest country stars, and Jacobs himself has shared the stage with the likes of Kid Rock, Cole Swindell, Love and Theft, and Randy Houser. Jacobs and his band are known for their high-energy show that dances across genre lines and can been seen nightly in some of the world's most famous Honky Tonks and clubs.

21+ Event | Doors Open @ 8pm | Showtime @ 10pm* | Valid ID & Ticket Required for Entry | *Times Subject to Change