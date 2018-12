New Years Eve 2019 with Yankton at Moonshine Flats!

Ring in the new year with Yankton LIVE at Moonshine Flats on Monday, 12/31! Tickets available here: http://tinyurl.com/y8k9koxa

Yankton is a Band of musicians, singers, songwriters, and entertainers who cover a variety of instruments including bass, drums, percussion, programming, guitar, keyboards, harmonica, and pedal steel guitar. Their resumes include working with Rascal Flatts, Chicago, Easton Corbin, Marty Ray, RaeLynn, Christina Aguilera, Jim Peterik, Daryl Singletary, and Collin Raye.

21+ Event | Doors Open @ 8pm | Showtime @ 10pm* | Valid ID & Ticket Required for Entry | *Times Subject to Change