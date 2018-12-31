New Years Eve Party at One Door North
North Park Various addresses, San Diego, California 92104
Bring in the New Year in Glamping style! 3 course prefix dinner, then dancing and dj's till 2.
Bottle & Champagne service available as well as specialty cocktails!
There is a $20 cover for the evening party that includes a champagne toast at midnight! DJ Miguel Rios and Mixologist Liz Farrell and much much more!!
Info
North Park Various addresses, San Diego, California 92104 View Map
North Park, San Diego, South Park