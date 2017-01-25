NewSchool of Architecture & Design Lecture Series
New School of Architecture & Design 1249 F St., San Diego, California 92101
NewSchool of Architecture & Design (NewSchool) welcomes neuroscientist, author and design consultant Colin Ellard to the school on Wednesday, January 25 from 6:30-7:30. The session, entitled “This is Your Brain on Urban Design,” will focus on exploring the neuroscience of design. He will also look to further the thinking of attendees around the intersection of architecture and psychology.
