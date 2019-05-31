The Next Evolution of You: 3-day immersion into your own ENERGETIC Mastery

Just Imagine...

being clear of ANY blocks you have to attaining your goals. Consistently being in a high vibrational state so that things show up by magic and finally learning the secrets to how you can WORK LESS, PLAY MORE and making WAY MORE MONEY.

Think this is a PIPE DREAM? Think again! The secrets to attaining your goals have nothing to do with HARD WORK or HUSTLE, it has to do with your ability to work with energy, clear your limitations and master the law of attraction.

It's time for you to stop playing small, being small and living small, and FINALLY TUNE into the natural ability you have to manifest ANY desire. ​

It's time for you to Design YOUR LIFE YOUR WAY!

What if YOU had...

- The ability to sense energy and use your intuition for all the big and small decisions in your life, so that you were able to feel the universal flow and ease, so that is your natural state.

- The clarity to know what your path is, what is right for you and you completely TRUSTED EVERY decision you made for yourself.

- The ability to CLEAR any block in your way as if by magic, so you are unstoppable in manifesting your new reality.

- The confidence to choose YOU, do YOU and UP-LEVEL your life NOW! NOT later, not tomorrow, not next year. NOW!

Why should you attend?

There's only ONE THING you can do that's guaranteed to change EVERYTHING IN YOUR LIFE...change your energy.

Have you noticed how you set new goals or sign up for a new trainings, but nothing BIG really ever comes of it? That's because you haven't changed the foundational energetic components of yourself, your business, or your life.

The truth is, it's not your fault. No one teaches us to become energetically masterful and the biggest challenge is that there's very little information out there that actually shows you how to work with energy to manifest anything you want.

But that's exactly what we'll do together for 3 days. We'll uncover and energetically anchor the NEXT EVOLUTION OF YOU. The you that comes from ZERO limitations, and is created from your infinite capacity.

Spend 3 days learning how to tune into your energy, clear energy, and shift energetically so that you can create anything you want in 2019 and beyond!

DAY 1:

LIMITATIONS to LIMITLESS-NESS: so you can be unstoppable

Fully embrace YOUR INFINITE CAPACITIES to create ANYTHING you want. Align yourself in what you're out to manifest and begin to make it a reality NOW. Tap into your ability to feel energy, sense it, and follow it so that you can have more ease with your business creations, with life, and with money.

DAY 2:

PSYCHIC AF: so you have all the answers you need, anytime you need them.

Anchor all your Psychic capacities and learn how to have your intuition guide your creations rather than the chaos in your mind. Learn what kind of intuitive you are, how your intuition speaks to you, and just how psychic you REALLY are. Practice making the big and small decisions in your life guided by your highest self.

DAY 3:

POWER TO CREATE: So you can MANIFEST anything you want, anytime you want.

Remove all limitations keeping you from expanding FULLY into your greatness. Embrace your gifts, the contribution you are on the planet, and the next evolution of YOU. Leave the course fully empowered with the ability to clear, move through, and out-create any limitation standing in your way of 2019 and beyond.

VIP Session: Mastering the ENERGETICS OF BUSINESS AND ENTREPRENEURSHIP

Whether you're just starting out in your business or your a seasoned entrepreneur, if you haven't tuned into the energy of what's happening and what wants to get created then your probably limiting yourself, your potential and the SUCCESS you could be achieving. In this session I'll show you how you can actually WORK LESS, PLAY MORE, and make WAY MORE MONEY!

What if this is THE THING that changes EVERYTHING?

Schedule

DAY 1

8AM: REGISTRATION OPENS

8:30AM: VIP BREAKFAST

9:30AM: SESSION BEGINS

12PM: VIP LUNCH

1:30PM: ​SESSION STARTS

5PM: DAY COMPLETES

5:30PM: UPGRADED AND VIP COCKTAIL RECEPTION

DAY 2

8:30AM: VIP BREAKFAST

9:30AM: SESSION BEGINS

12PM: VIP LUNCH

1:30PM: SESSION STARTS

5PM: DAY COMPLETES

DAY 3

8:30AM: VIP BREAKFAST

9:30AM: SESSION BEGINS

12PM: DAY COMPLETES

12:30PM: VIP LUNCH WITH TAMARA

1:30PM: VIP PRIVATE 1/2 DAY SESSION BEGINS

5PM: DAY COMPLETES

3 ways to attend

General Admission:

- General Admission Ticket with 2.5 days of coaching and facilitation

- Coffee reception each morning

Ticket Price: Complimentary with $97 deposit

*$97 deposit refunded when you arrive at the event.

Upgraded Admission:

- General Admission Ticket with 2.5 days of coaching and facilitation

- Coffee reception each morning

- Cocktail mixer and hors d'oeuvres post session FRIDAY THE 31st

- Early access seating

- Workbook for the 3 days of training with NOTES, outlines and take-aways from the event.

- Access to the audio recordings from the event for your convenience.

Ticket Price: ONLY $197

early bird discount: $97

VIP Experience:

- General Admission Ticket with 2.5 days of coaching and facilitation

- Coffee reception each morning

- Cocktail mixer and hors d'oeuvres post session FRIDAY THE 31st

- VIP Badge and early access seating

- Workbook for the 3 days of training with NOTES, outlines and take-aways from the event.

- Access to the audio recordings from the event for your convenience.

- VIP Breakfast and Lunch EVERYDAY

- An EXCLUSIVE Closed door session for VIPs only with Tamara afternoon on Sunday the June 2nd.

- a PRIVATE, 45min, 1-on-1 ENERGETIC CREATION session with Tamara via phone post event.

Ticket price: ONLY $497

early bird discount: $397