Next Level Digital Photography

It's time to take your photography to the next level! A professional photographer will teach you pro tips and Photoshop tricks. Dive into unique and more complex shooting techniques and methods to get the most out of your DSLR camera. You'll learn about capturing more dynamic images, try out new concepts, and practice some post-production tricks to get the image you want. If you have a laptop with Photoshop installed, bring it along. If not, we can provide a laptop (limited quantity) along with with Photoshop so you can follow along with our instructor.