NFL Game Day Party!

Join us on Sunday, February 3rd to party for the Pigskin Showdown!

Catch the Big Game outdoors at the covered back bar and lounge, or post up inside to catch the action. We've got every game day snack you could imagine, plus a whole bourbon roasted pig with all the fixin's. Choose sides with specialty team-themed craft cocktails, or stay neutral with $15 Bud Lite buckets.

Plus, plenty of games and contests to keep you busy if you're not into the commercials, with incredible giveaways throughout the day!

**A wee-ones menu will be available for the kiddo's--bring the whole family!

GAME DAY GRUB:

Pigskin Showdown Special:

- Bourbon roasted whole pig with all the fixin's: country baked beans, skillet corn bread, collard greens, roasted corn on the cob ($21 / plate)

A la Carte:

- Hummus

- Deviled Eggs

- Charcuterie and Cheese

- House roasted nut mix

- Marinated olive mix

- Poke

- Caesar Salad

- Chopped Salad

- Buffalo wings

- Mac and Cheese

- Searsucker Burger

- BLAT

- Ice cream Sundae

SUPER SIPS

- Team-themed specialty craft cocktails

- Beer buckets starting at $15

- Beer & Shot Combo Specials

Call us at (858) 369-5700 to reserve a spot to post up for the day!