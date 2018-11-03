Nick Cannon Presents Wild 'N Out Live!
Viejas Arena 5500 Canyon Crest Drive, San Diego, California 92182
The only thing more exciting than watching MTV’s Wild ‘N Out on television is seeing them up close and in-person. Hosted by the master of ceremonies Nick Cannon, Wild ‘N Out Live guarantees a night of laughter with the return of Emmy-award winner Emmy Award Winning Comedian Katt Williams. The show features the incredible gang of improvisers: Rip Micheals, Hitman Holla, Conceited, Justina Valentine, Iamzoie, Charlie Clips, Emmanuel Hudson, Chico Bean, DJ D-Wrek and DC Young Fly. Plus live musical performances from Tekashi 69 and plus more. The live improv show is a mix of hilarious comedy performances and the games that makes Wild ‘N Out famous.