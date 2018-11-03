Nick Cannon Presents Wild 'N Out Live!

The only thing more exciting than watching MTV’s Wild ‘N Out on television is seeing them up close and in-person. Hosted by the master of ceremonies Nick Cannon, Wild ‘N Out Live guarantees a night of laughter with the return of Emmy-award winner Emmy Award Winning Comedian Katt Williams. The show features the incredible gang of improvisers: Rip Micheals, Hitman Holla, Conceited, Justina Valentine, Iamzoie, Charlie Clips, Emmanuel Hudson, Chico Bean, DJ D-Wrek and DC Young Fly. Plus live musical performances from Tekashi 69 and plus more. The live improv show is a mix of hilarious comedy performances and the games that makes Wild ‘N Out famous.