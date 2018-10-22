This October, University Heights neighborhood gem Madison on Park, is bringing some spook to their arched cedar-lined ceilings, with an immersive cocktail experience called Nickel Fortunes, transporting guests to a mysterious take on a gypsy den, complete with libations and bites to match.

The lounge and eatery is known for a creative cocktail menu with hand-crafted drinks and their Cocktail Journeyman, Dean Pryor will have cards of fate determine which two cocktails will be served to each guest. The special drink menu will include a cocktail inspired by love, death and peace. Dinner includes a goat stew and potato latkes with plum and cricket jam, plus a personal tarot reading by Gypsy Destini.

Taking place on Monday, October 22 from 7-11pm, tickets are $33. Guests will be invited to the back entrance and experience a one-of-a-kind mystical event, that will have you feeling like you've traveled to Old World Europe and stepped right into a fortune tellers den.