Nicolás Obregón: Sins as Scarlet

Warwick's will host Nicolás Obregón as he discusses and signs his new book, "Sins as Scarlet." Obregón is a travel writer and the author of "Blue Light Yokohama." This event is free and open to the public. Reserved Seating is available when the book is pre-ordered from Warwick's for the event. Only books purchased from Warwick's will be signed. Please call the Warwick's Book Dept. (858) 454-0347 or visit www.warwicks.com for details.