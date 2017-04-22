A Night at The Copacabana
Club M at The Grand Del Mar 5200 Grand Del Mar Way, San Diego, California 92130
7:00 pm – 10:00 pm (followed by dance DJ until 1:00 am)
Step back in time to the fabulous days of New York City’s Copacabana. MC Carmen Miranda will have you dancing the night away with Copa girls and live big band swing. Look the part in showgirl or gangster garb to enter the costume contest.
No cover charge.
For reservations, please call 858.314.2700
