Night of The Evil Dead...Red Halloween Bash!

AleSmith Brewing Co. 9990 AleSmith Court, San Diego, California 92126

A Halloween party is brewing and you’re invited! We summon thee for a Night of the Evil Dead…Red Halloween Bash on Friday, October 26th from 6:30pm – 11:00pm. Free admission.

Dance the night away in our haunted tasting room with music by DJ Ronchee and DJ Trust

Costume contest and prizes for each category:

Best Couple/Group

Scariest

Funniest

Most Creative

Best Zombie

Tickets for "Adult Trick or Treat" flight and "Boos & Bites" pairing available for purchase.

Info
AleSmith Brewing Co. 9990 AleSmith Court, San Diego, California 92126
Special Events
Miramar, San Diego
858-549-9888
