Night of The Evil Dead...Red Halloween Bash!
AleSmith Brewing Co. 9990 AleSmith Court, San Diego, California 92126
A Halloween party is brewing and you’re invited! We summon thee for a Night of the Evil Dead…Red Halloween Bash on Friday, October 26th from 6:30pm – 11:00pm. Free admission.
Dance the night away in our haunted tasting room with music by DJ Ronchee and DJ Trust
Costume contest and prizes for each category:
Best Couple/Group
Scariest
Funniest
Most Creative
Best Zombie
Tickets for "Adult Trick or Treat" flight and "Boos & Bites" pairing available for purchase.
