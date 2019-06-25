Nightly Dinner Cruise in San Diego

Experience a spectacular San Diego evening from the comfort of a comfortable and spacious yacht. You will be greeted with a boarding glass of chilled champagne. Sit down to a delicious three-course dinner at your private table, made on board by our chefs from local, seasonal ingredients and served by our award-winning stewards. Then head up for a spin on the dance floor or stroll the decks under the stars. Enjoy breathtaking views of San Diego’s most famous sights, including the Coronado Bay Bridge, the Star of India and more. It’s a magical San Diego experience so many never forget.