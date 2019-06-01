Gamification on the Dance Floor

Imagine a House Music Party with riddles mixed into the songs our DJ plays. Solve the riddle on our dark and sexy dance floor and win $1000!

Nights Like These aims to be an evening that provokes thought, challenges social norms and invites guests to interact with art, music, performance artists, visuals and more. We encourage guests to participate with riddles and puzzles throughout the evening with the intention to lead one lucky team of no more than five (5) people or one single individual in winning a $1,000 cash prize. Likewise, if a guest so chooses, they can simply be a voyeur and enjoy the sights, sounds and feels the evening will offer up.

Cash, credit and venmo bar available for libations and spirits.

The San Diego Art Institute will host Nights Like These: Let Your Fears Go on Saturday, June 1, 2019 • 8PM-11:56PM. As the only contemporary cultural institution in Balboa Park, SDAI nurtures the creation of groundbreaking art by providing a dedicated exhibition space for the artistic talent that resides in Southern California and Northern Baja to collaborate, exhibit, and thrive.

1439 El Prado – Balboa Park

San Diego, CA 92101